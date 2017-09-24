Land Rover Discovery 2

£3,200 3200.00GBP
Somerset
Silver landrover discovery td5 for sale has been re mapped stage 1, lift kit, has a winch number with winch, side exit exhaust, nearly new bf Goodrich mud terrain tyres fitted, 2 LED light bars fitted on the front. It's in really good condition the Millage will go up slightly as is still being used. Has MOT until August 2018 will take sensible offers on the price give me a call on 07887771015
