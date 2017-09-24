loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 2

£3,200

Somerset

£3,200
George Thompson
Silver landrover discovery td5 for sale has been re mapped stage 1, lift kit, has a winch number with winch, side exit exhaust, nearly new bf Goodrich mud terrain tyres fitted, 2 LED light bars fitted on the front. It's in really good condition the Millage will go up slightly as is still being used. Has MOT until August 2018 will take sensible offers on the price give me a call on 07887771015

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24695
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    Y112vof
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    107000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Aug 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
