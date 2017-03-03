Land Rover Discovery 2

car description

Genuine G4 CHallenge truck, confirmed with G4 owners club, lovely clean truck, electrics all round, leather interior, dog guard, original landrover sound system with CD player, tracker, twin sun roofs, EGR removal kit to improve fuel efficiency, limited edition front bars and roof bars, set of 5 all terrain tyres, service history, been used for towing never taken off road, brilliant truck, runs well and certainly turns heads! Private plate will be removed upon sale.