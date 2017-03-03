loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 2

£6,995 6995.00GBP

Suffolk

Abby Jelley
car description

Genuine G4 CHallenge truck, confirmed with G4 owners club, lovely clean truck, electrics all round, leather interior, dog guard, original landrover sound system with CD player, tracker, twin sun roofs, EGR removal kit to improve fuel efficiency, limited edition front bars and roof bars, set of 5 all terrain tyres, service history, been used for towing never taken off road, brilliant truck, runs well and certainly turns heads! Private plate will be removed upon sale.

Accessories

Dog guard, CD player, Tracker, electrics all round, set of 5 all terrain tyres, tow bar, roof bars, wind deflector.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8714
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Registration no.
    NJ03MUD
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Mileage
    119000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    May 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Transmission
    72
