Land Rover Discovery 2

£6,995 6995.00GBP
Suffolk
Genuine G4 CHallenge truck, confirmed with G4 owners club, lovely clean truck, electrics all round, leather interior, dog guard, original landrover sound system with CD player, tracker, twin sun roofs, EGR removal kit to improve fuel efficiency, limited edition front bars and roof bars, set of 5 all terrain tyres, service history, been used for towing never taken off road, brilliant truck, runs well and certainly turns heads! Private plate will be removed upon sale.
Dog guard, CD player, Tracker, electrics all round, set of 5 all terrain tyres, tow bar, roof bars, wind deflector.
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...