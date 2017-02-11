loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Discovery 2

Get an Insurance Quote

Sydney £780,000 780000.00GBP

Sydney, New South Wales

£780,000
Building Inspections
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

We Provide Pre-Purchase Building & Pest inspections, Dilapidation Reports, Completion Reports with <a href="www.expertbuildinginspections.com.au">Aerial Photography</a> in Sydney Building inspections

Accessories

We Provide Pre-Purchase Building & Pest inspections, Dilapidation Reports, Completion Reports with Aerial Photography in Sydney Building inspections

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8367
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    1908
  • Mileage
    45 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2010
  • MOT expiry
    Feb 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    0.3
  • Transmission
    73
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Building Inspections
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on