loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Discovery 2

Get an Insurance Quote

£6,000 6000.00GBP

London Road
BN6 9HZ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£6,000
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Two Owners, Service History, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Quick-Clear Screen, Full Leather, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Twin Sunroofs, Powered Folding Mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Electric Windows, Multi-Disc CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, We provide an Inclusive Parts &amp; Labour Guarantee, Extended Guarantees are Available, Delivery Available at cost, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK - A SELECTION OF UP TO 200 CARS AND VANS AVAILABLE. Click on dealer 'VISIT WEBSITE' link for many more large photographs of this car. We are a West Sussex Trading Standards Approved 'Buy with Confidence Dealership', West Sussex Trading Standards 'Approved Buy with Confidence.

Accessories

Two Owners, Service History, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Quick-Clear Screen, Full Leather, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Twin Sunroofs, Powered Folding Mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, 7 Seater, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Electric Windows, Multi-Disc CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, We provide an Inclusive Parts & Labour Guarantee, Extended Guarantees are Available, Delivery Available at cost, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9011
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Mileage
    120300 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2500
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 2 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on