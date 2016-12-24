LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2010 4 TDV6 HSE Auto 49000 Diesel Grey

£24,750 24750.00GBP
Vale Farm, Lydlinch Common, Nr Sturminster Newton
DT10 2JD, Dorset
United Kingdom
6 months warranty, Last serviced on 14/04/2016 at 45,477 miles, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Voice Activated Controls, Audio System - Digital Radio, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated, Computer, Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (19in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD), Rain Sensor, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, Upholstery Leather, Telephone Equipment, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Alarm. 7 seats, Grey,(GBP 195 Admin fee includes 6 months National Parts and Labour Warranty) VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, CLOSED SUNDAYS
