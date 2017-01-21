loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2010 Auto 105000 Diesel Grey 4 SDV6 HSE

£18,995 18995.00GBP

1 Benett Avenue, Hove
BN3 6UR,
United Kingdom

£18,995
car description

A TRULY STUNNING EXAMPLE IN THE BEST COLOUR COMBINATION, THIS CAR COMES WITH ALL THE USUAL DISCOVERY 4 HSE REFINEMENTS, AND COMES COMPLETE WITH A FULL SERVICE HISTORY AND HAS JUST UNDERGONE A MAJOR SERVICE THIS WEEK AND HAD ALL THE TIMING BELTS CHANGED. THIS CAR IS FAULTLESS THROUGHOUT AND NOT TO BE MISSED. THIS CAR REALLY IS A SUPERB EXAMPLE. PLEASE DONT HESITATE TO CALL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING AT EITHER OF OUR SUSSEX OR SURREY SITES, OR SIMPLY CALL TO TALK THROUGH ANYTHING YOU MAY NEED TO KNOW. WE WELCOME PART EXCHANGE AND HAVE FULL DEALER FACILITIES.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7766
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    21/01/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    105000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 SDV6 HSE
