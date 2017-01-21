LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2010 Auto 105000 Diesel Grey 4 SDV6 HSE

£18,995 18995.00GBP
1 Benett Avenue, Hove
BN3 6UR,
United Kingdom
A TRULY STUNNING EXAMPLE IN THE BEST COLOUR COMBINATION, THIS CAR COMES WITH ALL THE USUAL DISCOVERY 4 HSE REFINEMENTS, AND COMES COMPLETE WITH A FULL SERVICE HISTORY AND HAS JUST UNDERGONE A MAJOR SERVICE THIS WEEK AND HAD ALL THE TIMING BELTS CHANGED. THIS CAR IS FAULTLESS THROUGHOUT AND NOT TO BE MISSED. THIS CAR REALLY IS A SUPERB EXAMPLE. PLEASE DONT HESITATE TO CALL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING AT EITHER OF OUR SUSSEX OR SURREY SITES, OR SIMPLY CALL TO TALK THROUGH ANYTHING YOU MAY NEED TO KNOW. WE WELCOME PART EXCHANGE AND HAVE FULL DEALER FACILITIES.
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...