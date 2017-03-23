loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2011 Auto 107978 Diesel Silver 4 TDV6 HSE

£17,945 17945.00GBP

1 Benett Avenue, Hove
BN3 6UR,
United Kingdom

car description

HERE WE HAVE FOR SALE A LOVELY 1 OWNER EXAMPLE, WITH AN OUTSTANDING FULL SERVICE HISTORY WHICH WAS JUST RECENTLY SERVICED ON THE 01/02/2017. THIS CAR CAN COME WITH SIDE STEPS FITTED IF NEEDS BE. IT ALSO COMES WITH A BIKE RACK WHICH ATTACHES TO THE TOW BAR AT THE REAR, ALSO COMES WITH ROOF RACK WHICH CAN BE FITTED, THESE WERE ALL EXPENSIVE EXTRAS AT THE TIME OF THE PURCHASE ALONG WITH ALL THE USUAL HSE REFINEMENTS!!! PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO CALL IF THERE IS ANYTHING YOU MAY NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THIS OR ANY OF OUR OTHER CARS. VIEWINGS CAR BE ARRANGE AT EITHER OF OUR SUSSEX OR SURREY BRANCHES. PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, FULL DEALER FACILITIES AND FINANCE AVAILABLE.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9056
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    23/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    107978 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 TDV6 HSE
