LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2014 Auto 24100 Diesel Grey SDV6 HSE

car description

HERE WE HAVE FOR SALE A SUPERB LANDROVER DISCOVERY 4 HSE WITH ALL OF THE USUAL REFINEMENTS. THIS CAR HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED AT LANDROVER AND HAD NEW BRAKES AND NEW FRONT TYRES. IT IS A TRULLY STUNNING EXAMPLE IN THE BEST COLOUR SCHEME. THE CAR IS CURRENTLY UNDERGOING FULL RETAIL PREPARATION, AND WILL BE AS NEW READY FOR ITS NEW OWNER. PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO CALL IF THERE IS ANYTHING YOU MAY NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THIS OR ANY OF OUR OTHER CARS. VIEWINGS CAR BE ARRANGE AT EITHER OF OUR SUSSEX OR SURREY BRANCHES. PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, FULL DEALER FACILITIES AND FINANCE AVAILABLE.