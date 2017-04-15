loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2014 Auto 24100 Diesel Grey SDV6 HSE

£34,950 34950.00GBP

1 Benett Avenue, Hove
BN3 6UR,
United Kingdom

£34,950
car description

HERE WE HAVE FOR SALE A SUPERB LANDROVER DISCOVERY 4 HSE WITH ALL OF THE USUAL REFINEMENTS. THIS CAR HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED AT LANDROVER AND HAD NEW BRAKES AND NEW FRONT TYRES. IT IS A TRULLY STUNNING EXAMPLE IN THE BEST COLOUR SCHEME. THE CAR IS CURRENTLY UNDERGOING FULL RETAIL PREPARATION, AND WILL BE AS NEW READY FOR ITS NEW OWNER. PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO CALL IF THERE IS ANYTHING YOU MAY NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THIS OR ANY OF OUR OTHER CARS. VIEWINGS CAR BE ARRANGE AT EITHER OF OUR SUSSEX OR SURREY BRANCHES. PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, FULL DEALER FACILITIES AND FINANCE AVAILABLE.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9494
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    15/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 2
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    24100 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    SDV6 HSE
