LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 2015MY DISCOVERY 4 HSE - BLACK PACK 2014

Stunning 2015MY Land Rover Discovery HSE 3.0 SDV6 finished in Santorini black with black and cirrus two-tone leather interior, grand ivory lacquer interior trim, exterior Black Pack with Discovery lettering, 20" Black Discovery style 511 alloy wheels. Full Land Rover service history with one recently completed. 7 Seats. Fantastic looking Discovery.;;Great Specification - Electric glass sunroof, Meridian premium speaker package - which sounds fantastic, keyless go and start, reverse camera, DAB radio, cruise control, heated front and rear seats, New HDD touch screen satellite navigation, iPod/USB connection, Bluetooth, digital dual zone climate control, electric memory seats, 255BHP. 8 Speed gearbox. Front and rear parking sensors, LED Xenon lights. Extremely well looked after example. 2015 model early registered 24.12.2014.;;++++ Full dealer facilities. **Great Low Rate Finance options with our partner MotoNovo with rates starting from 2.99%FR**. All part exchanges considered, Hpi clear with certificate, All major debit and credit cards accepted. Viewing available at our indoor showroom., Please contact us with any questions. Office - 01487 830386, Mobile - 07796 446157, Website - Vogue4x4.com ++++