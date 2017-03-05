2005 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TDV6 S TURBO DIESEL 6 SPEED 7 SEAT - FULL SERVICE HISTORY - 88000 Miles - 2 OWNERS

Poulton-le-Fylde £9,995 9995.00GBP
Sandy Lane, Preesall, Poulton-Le-Fylde
Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 0PA, Lancashire
United Kingdom
;;2005 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TDV6 S TURBO DIESEL 6 SPEED MANUAL 7 SEATS FINISHED IN METALLIC BLUE, HAS COVERED 88000 MILES HAVING THE BENEFIT OF FULL SERVICE HISTORY AND 2 OWNERS. SPEC INCLUDES: BLACK CLOTH UPHOLSTERY, AIR CONDITIONING, CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, CD MULTICHANGER, HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS, SIDE STEPS AND MORE.;PHOTOS TO FOLLOW;
7 Seats ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Air Suspension Alarm Alloy Wheels Bi Xenon Headlights CD Autochanger Central Locking Climate Control Cruise Control Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Front and Side Airbags Full Service History Headlight Washers Heated Front Screen Heated Seats Immobiliser Multi Function Steering Wheel New MOT Upon Sale Power Assisted Steering Radio Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Six Speed Gearbox Spare Key Tow Bar with Electrics Traction Control Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...