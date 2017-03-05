loading Loading please wait....
2005 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TDV6 S TURBO DIESEL 6 SPEED 7 SEAT - FULL SERVICE HISTORY - 88000 Miles - 2 OWNERS

Poulton-le-Fylde £9,995 9995.00GBP

Sandy Lane, Preesall, Poulton-Le-Fylde
Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 0PA, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£9,995
;;2005 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TDV6 S TURBO DIESEL 6 SPEED MANUAL 7 SEATS FINISHED IN METALLIC BLUE, HAS COVERED 88000 MILES HAVING THE BENEFIT OF FULL SERVICE HISTORY AND 2 OWNERS. SPEC INCLUDES: BLACK CLOTH UPHOLSTERY, AIR CONDITIONING, CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, CD MULTICHANGER, HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS, SIDE STEPS AND MORE.;PHOTOS TO FOLLOW;

7 Seats ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Air Suspension Alarm Alloy Wheels Bi Xenon Headlights CD Autochanger Central Locking Climate Control Cruise Control Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Front and Side Airbags Full Service History Headlight Washers Heated Front Screen Heated Seats Immobiliser Multi Function Steering Wheel New MOT Upon Sale Power Assisted Steering Radio Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Six Speed Gearbox Spare Key Tow Bar with Electrics Traction Control Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc

  • Ad ID
    8757
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    05/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    88000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 2.7 TDV6 S TURBO DIESEL 6 SPEED 7 SEAT - FULL SERVICE HISTORY - 88000 Miles - 2 OWNERS
