2006 Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7 TD SE V6 Auto 117000 miles Sat Nav

£7,995 7995.00GBP
United Kingdom
We have for sale a 2006 Land Rover Discovery 3, 2.7TD V6 Automatic, 7 seater, 117000 with Full Service History. Nice clean cream leather interior and Contrasting Green Dash, a Well Looked After, Well Maintained Example. Genuine Land Rover Spot Lamps, 18'' Silver Alloys, Screen, With Sat Nav, Drives Very Well, Everything Working as It Should, A Very Nice Vehicle. This Will Have a Complete Service at Point of Sale and Comes with a Full Mot and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty on the Whole Vehicle. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only
2006 land-rover discovery-3 2700cc td se v6 automatic 117000 mile sat-nav green alloy-wheels cream-leather fsh warranty 2013 leather cream-interior british 4wd suv discovery lr3 discovery-4 lr4 light-interior
