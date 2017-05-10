2006 Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7 TD SE V6 Auto 117000 miles Sat Nav

car description

We have for sale a 2006 Land Rover Discovery 3, 2.7TD V6 Automatic, 7 seater, 117000 with Full Service History. Nice clean cream leather interior and Contrasting Green Dash, a Well Looked After, Well Maintained Example. Genuine Land Rover Spot Lamps, 18'' Silver Alloys, Screen, With Sat Nav, Drives Very Well, Everything Working as It Should, A Very Nice Vehicle. This Will Have a Complete Service at Point of Sale and Comes with a Full Mot and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty on the Whole Vehicle. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only