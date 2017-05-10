loading Loading please wait....
2008 Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7TD V6 GS Manual With Full service history

£7,495 7495.00GBP


United Kingdom

£7,495
car description

We have for sale a 2008 (57) Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7TD V6 2008 GS Manual, Very Dark Blue Bodywork, Full Service History, 7 Seat, Some Minor Marks on the Body as Expected, Original Type Side Step Runners, Chrome Mirror Covers, Facelift Grill, Cloth Interior in Good Order, This is in Good Overall Condition and Drives Very Well. The Vehicle Will Have Service at Point of Sale and Comes with a Full Mot and John Craddock Ltd.s Warranty on the Whole Vehicle. Any Trial Welcome During Business Hours Only

2008 land-rover discovery-3 2700cc td v6 gs manual fsh blue cloth warranty 2013 british 4wd suv discovery lr3 discovery-4 lr4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9882
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2013
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

