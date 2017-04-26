Bradford POA 0GBP
Bradford,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
FULL SERVICE HISTORY + 2 KEYS + FULLY LOADED MODEL + 7 SEATS + PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF + FULL LEATHER INTERIOR + FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS + MEMORY SEAT + COOLERBOX + REAR ENTERTAINMENT + 6CD DVD PLAYER + IN DASH 6CD CHANGER + HARMON HARDON SOUND SYSTEM + 22 INCH KAHN ALLOYS + UPGRADED BODYSTYLING + ROOF RAILS + SIDE STEPS + WINTER MATS, Electric windows, Air conditioning, Satellite navigation, Parking aid, CD player, Leather trim, Heated seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Height adjustable passenger seat, Folding rear seats, Child seat points (Isofix system), 19, Power steering, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Cruise control, Traction control, Central locking, Alarm, Immobiliser, Driver's airbags, Side airbags, Passenger airbags, Electric sunroof, Metallic paint, Spare wheel (Full)
2008 land-rover discovery-3 tdv6 hse alloy-wheels airbag air-con cruise-control dvd fsh heated-seats immobiliser isofix leather metallic parking-sensor power-steering sat-nav side-steps sunroof traction-control v6 british 4wd suv discovery lr3
