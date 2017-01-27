loading Loading please wait....
2012 Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury 20inch Gloss Black Wheels Rear Seat Entertainment Satellite Navigation Reversing Camera Overfich Branding Beautiful Example

Sheffield £34,900 34900.00GBP

Sheffield, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£34,900
John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Discovery 4 3.0 SDV6 HSE Lux. Finished in Santorini Black with Overfinch Exterior Branding ,Extended Black Leather Upholstery with White Contrast Stitch and Dark Wood Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include, 20" Gloss Black Double Spoke Alloy Wheels, Red Calipers, HDD Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Digital TV, Dual Screen Rear Seat Entertainment with Headphones, Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Multi Function Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio and Harmon Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound, Alpine Fixed Glass Sunroofs, Electric Glass Tilt and Slide Sunroof, Keyless Entry and Keyless Start, Electric Steering Colum, Electric Folding Mirrors, Heated Screen, Headlamp Wash Privacy Glass, Aluminium Running Boards, Brushed Aluminium Roof Rails and Mirror Caps, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Day Time Running Lights. Also benefiting fro

2012 land-rover discovery 3000cc sdv6 hse luxury 20inch gloss black wheel rear seat entertainment sat-nav reversing camera overfich branding beautiful alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control harmon-kardon leather parking-sensor privacy-glass sunroof television xenon hands-free black-interior british 4wd suv discovery-4 lr4 dark-interior

  • Ad ID
    8075
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    39542 mi
