loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2013 Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 1 Owner FLRSH 20 inch Alloys Satellite Navigation Bluetooth DAB Radio Harmon Kardon Alpine Sunroofs Beautiful Example

Get an Insurance Quote

Sheffield £29,990 29990.00GBP

Sheffield, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

To get an insurance quote on this car call:
01707622736 01707622736
£29,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented one owner from new Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE. Finished in Auckney Grey with complimenting Black Leather Upholstery and Piano Black Interior inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include, 20" Diamond Faced Alloy Wheels, Twin Alpine Roofs, Touch Screen HD Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel with Piano Black Inlay, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Electric Steering Colum, Dual Climate Control, DAB Radio with ipod Connection and Harmon Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound, Keyless, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Privacy Glass, Electric Folding Mirrors, Xenon Headlights with LED Running Lights and much more. Supplied new by Harwoods Land Rover Tonbridge and serviced by them on the 05/02/14 at 12596 miles, 13/02/15 at 28275 miles, and again on the 29/02/16 at 43993 miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland was established fo

Accessories

2013 land-rover discovery 3000cc sdv6 255 hse 1-owner flrsh 20 inch alloy-wheels sat-nav bluetooth dab radio harmon-kardon alpine sunroofs beautiful grey black-leather cruise-control ipod leather parking-sensor privacy-glass xenon hands-free mp3 black-interior british 4wd suv discovery-4 lr4 dark-interior

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7557
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    56237 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on