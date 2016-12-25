2013 Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 1 Owner FLRSH 20 inch Alloys Satellite Navigation Bluetooth DAB Radio Harmon Kardon Alpine Sunroofs Beautiful Example

car description

John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented one owner from new Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE. Finished in Auckney Grey with complimenting Black Leather Upholstery and Piano Black Interior inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include, 20" Diamond Faced Alloy Wheels, Twin Alpine Roofs, Touch Screen HD Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel with Piano Black Inlay, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Electric Steering Colum, Dual Climate Control, DAB Radio with ipod Connection and Harmon Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound, Keyless, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Privacy Glass, Electric Folding Mirrors, Xenon Headlights with LED Running Lights and much more. Supplied new by Harwoods Land Rover Tonbridge and serviced by them on the 05/02/14 at 12596 miles, 13/02/15 at 28275 miles, and again on the 29/02/16 at 43993 miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland was established fo