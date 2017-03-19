2014(14) Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

£36,995 36995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Santorini black with full Ebony black premium leather interior OPTIONAL FEAUTRES FITTED TO THIS CAR Black styling pack to include grills, exterior mirror covers, wheels and Discovery lettering all in gloss black. 20" 5 split spoke gloss black alloy wheels Black side tubes Full size spare wheel Privacy glass STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Panoramic glass roof Bluetooth connectivity Reversing camera LED front lighting DAB radio Meridian premium sound system Heated seats Front and rear park distance control Third row seating Heated windscreen Electric adjustable seats Cruise control Voice control Multi-function steering wheel CD changer Adaptive air suspension This stunning 7 seat HSE is offered in exceptional condition and has covered 37400 miles. Car comes complete with a full Land Rover main dealer service history.
2014 14 land-rover discovery 3000cc sdv6 hse automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats heated-windscreen leather privacy-glass sat-nav hands-free british 4wd suv
