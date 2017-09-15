2014(63) Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury Auto

£35,995 35995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in premium Havana grey metallic with full Ivory premium Windsor leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Black design pack to include full length black roof rails, mirror caps, fender vents, door handles, front grill, wheels, fog light surrounds and Discovery lettering all in Narvik black Auto high beam assist Privacy glass Park heating with remote control Running boards Wade sensing Detachable tow bar Premium paint finish 20” Five split spoke alloy wheels Blind spot monitoring Red calipers Front centre cooler compartment Stainless steel boot tread plate Landmark badging STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE HSE LUXURY Factory Land Rover rear seat entertainment to include rear monitors, wireless headphones and remote control Extended premium leather pack to include extended leather stitched to doors and dash Meridian premium 825w sound system Adaptive headlights Heated leather steering wheel Digital TV Grand black lacquer interior trim STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio Portable audio interface Electric sunroof Reversing camera Front and rear parking assistance Automatic Bi Xenon headlights with LED front ligh
2014 63 land-rover discovery 3000cc sdv6 hse luxury automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control fsh heated-seats leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof television tow-bar xenon hands-free british 4wd suv
