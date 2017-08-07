2015(64) Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury Auto

car description

Finished in Santorini black metallic with full Ebony black Windsor leather interior. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Surround camera system Privacy glass Running boards Rubber boot liner Extended Land Rover warranty STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE HSE LUXURY Factory Land Rover rear seat entertainment to include rear monitors, wireless headphones and remote control Extended premium leather pack to include extended leather stitched to doors and dash Meridian premium sound system 825 watt 20” 5 spoke alloy wheels Heated leather steering wheel Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights Digital TV Grand black Lacquer interior trim Black extended roof rails Premium floor mats with Ivory contrast leather binding STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Electric Alpine sunroof Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio Portable audio interface Reversing camera Front and rear parking assistance LED signature front lighting Heated seats Power fold exterior mirrors Third row seating (7 Seats) Cruise control Heated rear seats Adaptive air suspension Electric adjustable seats The HSE Luxury offers virtually everything you would want from a luxury seven seater and with enough technology to match