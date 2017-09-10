2015(65) Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

car description

Finished in Corris grey metallic with full Ebony grained leather interior and contrast lunar stitching OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 20’’ 5 spoke alloy wheels Black styling pack to include front grill, wing vents, front fog light surrounds, wheels, mirror caps, door handles and front and rear scripts all in Gloss black. Running boards Privacy glass Electric sliding alpine sunroof Premium floor mats with Ivory edge binding Heated steering wheel Full length black roof rails Detachable tow bar Rear bumper stainless steel treadplate Grand black veneer interior trim STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Reversing camera LED front lighting DAB radio Meridian premium sound system Heated seats Front and rear park distance control Third row seating Heated windscreen Electric adjustable seats Cruise control Voice control Multi-function steering wheel Adaptive air suspension This stunning car is offered in exceptional condition and has covered 22600 miles. by its 1 owner. Car comes complete with a full service history, its just been serviced and has the balance of a Land Rover manufacturer warranty until September 2018.