2015(65) Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE Auto

£39,995 39995.00GBP


United Kingdom

£39,995
Finished in Corris grey metallic with full Ebony grained leather interior and contrast lunar stitching OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR 20’’ 5 spoke alloy wheels Black styling pack to include front grill, wing vents, front fog light surrounds, wheels, mirror caps, door handles and front and rear scripts all in Gloss black. Running boards Privacy glass Electric sliding alpine sunroof Premium floor mats with Ivory edge binding Heated steering wheel Full length black roof rails Detachable tow bar Rear bumper stainless steel treadplate Grand black veneer interior trim STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity Reversing camera LED front lighting DAB radio Meridian premium sound system Heated seats Front and rear park distance control Third row seating Heated windscreen Electric adjustable seats Cruise control Voice control Multi-function steering wheel Adaptive air suspension This stunning car is offered in exceptional condition and has covered 22600 miles. by its 1 owner. Car comes complete with a full service history, its just been serviced and has the balance of a Land Rover manufacturer warranty until September 2018.

2015 65 land-rover discovery 3000cc sdv6 hse automatic 1-owner alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control fsh heated-seats heated-windscreen leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof tow-bar warranty hands-free british 4wd suv

  • Ad ID
    15802
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2015
