2016(16) Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 Landmark Auto

car description

Finished in Zanzibar metallic, full Ebony black Windsor leather interior with extended leather stitched to doors and dash. OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Privacy glass Front centre cool box Land Rover rubber floor mats STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE LANDMARK Factory Land Rover rear seat entertainment to include rear monitors, wireless headphones and remote control Extended premium leather pack to include extended leather stitched to doors and dash. Meridian premium sound system 825 watt 20” Five split spoke alloy wheels Heated leather steering wheel Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights Digital TV Electric Alpine sunroof Narvik black mirror caps, grill vanes and fender vents Heated rear seats Windsor leather interior Grand black lacquer interior trim Extended silver roof rails STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio Portable audio interface Reversing camera Front and rear parking assistance LED signature front lighting Heated seats Power fold exterior mirrors Third row seating (7 Seats) Cruise control Adaptive air suspension Electric adjustable seats The Discovery Landmark replaced the HSE luxury as one of the last special edition D