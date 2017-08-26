2016(16) Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 Landmark Auto [VAT Qualifying]

car description

Finished in Indus silver metallic with full Ebony Windsor leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Black Design pack to include 20” Five Split spoke alloy wheels in Gloss black, exterior mirrors, front and rear Discovery lettering, grills and vents all in Gloss black Privacy glass Surround camera system Land Rover rubber boot liner STANDARD FEATURES FITTED TO THE LANDMARK Factory Land Rover rear seat entertainment to include rear monitors, wireless headphones and remote control Extended premium leather pack to include extended leather, stitched to doors and dash Meridian premium sound system 825 watt Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights Digital TV Electric Alpine sunroof Heated steering wheel Windsor leather interior Grand black lacquer interior trim Extended silver roof rails STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio USB connectivity Reversing camera Third row seating (7 Seats) Cruise control Heated seats front and rear Electric adjustable seats with memory Adaptive air suspension Front and rear parking assistance Front centre cooler compartment Voice control The Discovery Landmark replaced the HSE luxury as one of the last speci