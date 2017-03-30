2016 Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Styling Pack with 20" Gloss Black Alloys Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Reversing Camera.

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented one owner from new Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE. Finished in Santorini Black with a Black Styling Pack, Black Leather Upholstery, and Piano Black interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a fantastic specification to include,20" Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, 3 x Sunroofs, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing camera, Multi Function Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Steering Colum, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, DAB Radio with ipod Connection and Harmon Kardon Sound, Heated Electric Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless Entry and Start, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Side Bars, Heated Windscreen, Headlamp Wash, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, High Beam Assist, with Cornering, Wade Sensor and much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet.John Holland was established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of th