2016 Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 Landmark Auto

£48,995 48995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in premium Waitomo grey metallic with full Ebony black Windsor leather interior OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Black Design pack to include 20” Five Split spoke alloy wheels in Gloss black, exterior mirrors, front and rear Land Rover lettering, grills and vents in Gloss black Fixed side steps Privacy glass Premium metallic Tow bar STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE LANDMARK Factory Land Rover rear seat entertainment to include rear monitors, wireless headphones and remote control Extended premium leather pack to include extended leather stitched to doors and dash Meridian premium sound system 825 watt Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights Digital TV Electric Alpine sunroof Heated steering wheel Heated rear seats Windsor leather interior Grand black lacquer interior trim Extended silver roof rails STANDARD FEATURES HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio Portable audio interface Reversing camera Third row seating (7 Seats) The Discovery Landmark replaced the HSE luxury as one of the last special edition Discovery’s but with an even larger standard spec than the Luxury. This Landmark is presented in exceptional condition throughout with only 10000
2016 land-rover discovery 3000cc sdv6 landmark automatic alloy-wheels bluetooth leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps sunroof television tow-bar warranty xenon hands-free british 4wd suv
