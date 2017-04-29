2017 Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury

Banstead POA 0GBP
Banstead,
Surrey
United Kingdom
22" V Dark Aero Alloys, Dynamic Pack 2 (Narvik Black Grille, Narvik Black Fender Vents, Narvik Black Door Mirror Caps, Narvik Black Discovery Script, Indus Silver Tow Eye Covers, Contrasting Roof), Technology Plus Pack (Adaptive LED Headlights With LED Signature Auto High Beam Assist, Head-Up Display, Infrared Reflective Windscreen), Premium Metallic Paint, Electrically Deployable Tow Bar, Gloss Charcoal Oak Veneer, Grey Painted Roof, Refrigerated Compartment In Centre Console, Home Link With Garage Door Opener, 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Rear Seat Entertainment, Cruise Control, Navigation Pro System, Bluetooth, Intelligent Speed Limiter & Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear Parking Aid, Front Parking Aid, Surround Camera System, Keyless Entry, Lane Departure Warning, Electric Tailgate,DAB Radio, Dynamic Volume Control, Touch screen, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated/Folding Exterior Mirrors, Climate Front Seats with Heated Exterior Seats, Premium Leather Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Electronic Air Suspension, Emergency Brake Assist, Automatic Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Ambient Lighting, Electric Ste
romans international 2017 land-rover discovery 3000cc sdv6 hse luxury grey 1-owner alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control isofix leather metallic parking-sensor sat-nav tow-bar hands-free british 4wd suv
