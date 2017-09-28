Huddersfield £10,995 10995.00GBP
Huddersfield,
West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
72 MG – 2008 Land Rover Discovery 3 TDV6 GS Automatic
X-Demonstrator plus one local owner from new, finished in Java Black .
Specification includes:
Maintained regardless of cost
Any trial / inspection welcome
(Private plate not included – but available separately)
Will be sold with 12 months MOT and 6 months comprehensive warranty
72 mg 2008 land-rover discovery-3 tdv6 gs automatic black warranty v6 british 4wd suv discovery lr3
