72 MG – 2008 Land Rover Discovery 3 TDV6 GS Automatic

Huddersfield £10,995 10995.00GBP

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£10,995
X-Demonstrator plus one local owner from new, finished in Java Black .
Specification includes:
Maintained regardless of cost
Any trial / inspection welcome
(Private plate not included – but available separately)
Will be sold with 12 months MOT and 6 months comprehensive warranty

  • Ad ID
    25278
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    120000 mi
