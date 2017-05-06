LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 4 SDV6 HSE 5d 255 BHP

Stapleford Tawney £27,990 27990.00GBP
Stapleford Tawney,
Essex
United Kingdom
Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01708 687670 This car has covered 56926 miles, is a 2 owner vehicle and is WHITE WITH IVORY LEATHER Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Ashtray/Lighter, Body Coloured Bumpers, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis - Adjustable, Cigar Lighter, Climate Control, Computer - Unspecified, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash - Unspecified, Heated Front Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Satellite Navigation, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Seats Split Rear, Sound Processor, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Eleven, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
land-rover discovery 3000cc 4 sdv6 hse 5d 255 bhp white abs alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control esp immobiliser leather mp3 parking-sensor power-steering sat-nav traction-control 2013 hands-free british 4wd suv discovery-4 lr4
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...