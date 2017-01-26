loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 4 SDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 255 BHP

East Hoathly £29,950 29950.00GBP

East Hoathly, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£29,950
Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 Black front Grille, Side vents, Door Handles, Wheels & Decals. Privacy Glass, Black Leather Interior with Piano Black veneer. Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Alloy Wheels-20in 5 Sp.Gloss Black 255/50 AT/Y R.T, Anti-Lock Brakes, Ashtray/Lighter, Audio System Harman/Kardon LOGIC 7, Automatic High Beam Assist Fr. Lighting, Black Design Pack, Body Coloured Bumpers, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis - Adjustable, Cigar Lighter, Climate Control, Computer - Unspecified, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Full Size Spare Wheel, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash - Unspecified, Heated Front Screen, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Ai

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8035
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    55000 mi
