LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 4 SDV6 XS 5d AUTO 255 BHP

East Hoathly £27,500 27500.00GBP

East Hoathly, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£27,500
Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Ashtray/Lighter, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis - Adjustable, Cigar Lighter, Climate Control, Computer - Unspecified, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Front Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3/DVD, Metallic Paint, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Roof Rails Extended in Black Finish, Satellite Navigation, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Sound Processor, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Eleven, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth I

  • Ad ID
    9374
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    48000 mi
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

