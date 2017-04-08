LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 4 SDV6 XS 5d AUTO 255 BHP

East Hoathly £27,500 27500.00GBP
East Hoathly,
East Sussex
United Kingdom
Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Ashtray/Lighter, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis - Adjustable, Cigar Lighter, Climate Control, Computer - Unspecified, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Front Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3/DVD, Metallic Paint, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Roof Rails Extended in Black Finish, Satellite Navigation, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Sound Processor, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Eleven, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth I
land-rover discovery 3000cc 4 sdv6 xs 5d automatic 255 bhp gold abs alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control dvd esp immobiliser leather metallic mp3 parking-sensor power-steering sat-nav traction-control warranty 2013 hands-free british 4wd suv discovery-4 lr4
