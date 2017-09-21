LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 4 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 245 BHP

Milton Keynes £17,999 17999.00GBP
Low Mileage Car Centre
Milton Keynes, MK11HW, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 4 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 245 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 84000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLUE
Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, 2 KEYS, Main Dealer Service History, 12 months mot,
