LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 4 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 245 BHP

Sutton Coldfield £15,500 15500.00GBP
Marshall & Son Motors Ltd
Sutton Coldfield, B757BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 4 TDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 245 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 114800 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK
STUNNING CAR THROUGHOUT, HSE SPEC, 6 SERVICES TO 89K, 7 SEATS, TRIPLE SUNROOF, SAT NAV, HARMAN KARDON SOUND,REVERSE CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR HEATED LEATHER SEATS, ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS, FRONT AND REAR PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYLESS START, PIANO FINISH, AUTO LIGHTS, MULTIFUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL, CRUSIE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH PHONE PREP, AUTO WIPERS, PRIVACY GLASS, ROOF BARS, 18 INCH ALLOYS, CENTRE LEATHER ARMREST, LEATHER DASHBOARD, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SCREEN, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FULLY UNDERCOVER SHOWROOM AND CHOICE OF 70+ CARS,Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Premier Audio System - Harman/Kardon Logic7, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Powerfold Exterior Mirrors, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Front Park Distance Control, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Metallic Paint, Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Body Coloured Bumpers, Carpet, Central Door Locking - Remote, Chassis - Adjustable, Computer, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Roof Rails, Satellite Navigation, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver Electric, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy, Speakers - Thirteen, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sunroof Electric, Telephone Equipment, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Upholstery Leather, Voice Activated Controls, Windscreen Wiper
