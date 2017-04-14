loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 4 TDV6 XS 5d AUTO 245 BHP

East Hoathly £21,950 21950.00GBP

East Hoathly, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£21,950
Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service 20in 10 Split - Spoke Alloy Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Unspecified, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Audio System - Digital Radio, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer - Unspecified, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Seat and Armrest Pack, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Upgrade, Front Fog Lights, Front Park Distance Control, Head Restraints - Middle Rear, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Leather,Manual,7 Seat derivatives, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Powerfold Exterior Mirrors, Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, Rain Sensor, Roof Rails, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Spare Wheel - Steel, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls -

  • Ad ID
    9484
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    61000 mi
