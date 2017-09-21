loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 4 TDV6 XS 5d AUTO 245 BHP

Sutton Coldfield £14,899 14899.00GBP

Marshall & Son Motors Ltd
Sutton Coldfield, B757BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom

£14,899
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 4 TDV6 XS 5d AUTO 245 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 110100 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLUE

STUNNING CAR THROUGHOUT, XS SPEC WITH NEARLY £8K OF FACTORY UPGRADES, GREAT VALUE DISCO 4, LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY TO 100K, 7 SEATS, FULL LEATHER SEATS, SAT NAV, HARMAN KARDON SPEAKER, UPGRADED 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, FRONT HEATED LEATHER SEATS, FRONT AND REAR PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, KEYLESS START, WOOD DASH INSERTS, AUTO LIGHTS WITH LED DRLs, MULTIFUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL, CRUSIE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH PHONE PREP, AUTO WIPERS, PRIVACY GLASS, ROOF BARS, CENTRE LEATHER ARMREST, LEATHER DASHBOARD, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SCREEN, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FULLY UNDERCOVER SHOWROOM AND CHOICE OF 70+ CARS,Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Leather Manual Seats, Alloy Wheels - 19in 7 - Spoke, Front Park Distance Control, Premier Audio System - Harman/Kardon Logic7, Veneer Straight Grain Walnut, Heated Seats Front, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Powerfold Exterior Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front &amp; Rear Curtain, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Middle Rear, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Spare Wheel - Steel, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Traction Control System, Windscreen Wiper

  • Ad ID
    23729
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    110100 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
