LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 4 TDV6 XS 5d AUTO 245 BHP

EXCELLENT CONDITION-HIGH SPEC, DIESEL, 4X4, SERVICE HISTORY, AUTOMATIC - This car will come with a service (if required) and a 3 Months warranty. We can extend this warranty with WMS Group for longer periods of 6 months to 2 years for an addition cost. Please see call for further information and prices. This car can be viewed at Tyneside Autopstop, NE3 5HE or call to arrange a test drive. Finance available at competitive rates. We also consider part exchanges.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Middle Rear, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Spare Wheel - Steel, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth, Windscreen Wiper