LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 4 TDV6 XS 5d AUTO 245 BHP

£16,999 16999.00GBP

Tyneside Autostop
NE35HE, Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom

£16,999
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 4 TDV6 XS 5d AUTO 245 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 73804 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: SILVER

EXCELLENT CONDITION-HIGH SPEC, DIESEL, 4X4, SERVICE HISTORY, AUTOMATIC - This car will come with a service (if required) and a 3 Months warranty. We can extend this warranty with WMS Group for longer periods of 6 months to 2 years for an addition cost. Please see call for further information and prices. This car can be viewed at Tyneside Autopstop, NE3 5HE or call to arrange a test drive. Finance available at competitive rates. We also consider part exchanges.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front &amp; Rear Curtain, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Middle Rear, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Spare Wheel - Steel, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth, Windscreen Wiper

  • Ad ID
    19454
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    73804 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

