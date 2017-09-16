LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 4 TDV6 XS 5d AUTO 245 BHP

£16,999 16999.00GBP
Tyneside Autostop
NE35HE, Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 4 TDV6 XS 5d AUTO 245 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 73804 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: SILVER
EXCELLENT CONDITION-HIGH SPEC, DIESEL, 4X4, SERVICE HISTORY, AUTOMATIC - This car will come with a service (if required) and a 3 Months warranty. We can extend this warranty with WMS Group for longer periods of 6 months to 2 years for an addition cost. Please see call for further information and prices. This car can be viewed at Tyneside Autopstop, NE3 5HE or call to arrange a test drive. Finance available at competitive rates. We also consider part exchanges.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Middle Rear, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Spare Wheel - Steel, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth, Windscreen Wiper
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...