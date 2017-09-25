LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 4 TDV6 XS 5d AUTO 245 BHP

Accessories

Stunning 2 Owner Example - Cambelt Replaced, 19" Alloy Wheels, Side Running Steps, Rear Privacy Glass, Detachable Tow Pack, Heated Alpaca Leather Interior All Vehicles Include Warranty.......Here at AS Motors, We Have Probably the Largest Selection of 4x4 Vehicles in the Area!! Easy to find just 300yds from Jct.26 M5 Wellington - Easy Parking too,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Alloy Wheels - 19in 7 - Spoke, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Front Park Distance Control, Glass - Privacy, Rear of B Post, Head Restraints - Middle Rear, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Leather Manual Seats, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Rain Sensor, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Side Steps, Spare Wheel - Steel, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Tow Pack, Traction Control System, Windscreen Wiper