LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 Discovery 4 HSE 11 2011

Stafford £19,995 19995.00GBP

Tollgate Court,, Tollgate Drive,, Stafford,
Stafford, ST16 3HS, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

£19,995
car description

2011 (11) We are pleased to offer this fantastic Discovery 4 in the high HSE specification. First Registered 01/03/2011. 5 Land Rover services and we have just had a 6th service and MOT carried out.;;Upgrades - Premier Audio System - Harman/Kardon Logic7, Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, Steering Wheel - Heated.;;Standard Features - Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Voice Activated Controls, Windscreen Heated, Audio System - Digital Radio, Metallic Paint, Computer, Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (19in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD), Rain Sensor, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, Upholstery Leather, Telephone Equipment, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Alarm. 7 seats, Grey.;;2 Keys Included.;We can e-mail high quality pictures of this vehicle on request. Viewing is by appointment only.;;Included in the price of this vehicle is a Warranty Wise "Gold" warranty. This cover is the highest level of cover available anywhere in the UK for vehicles of its age and mileage. It has been designed by Quentin Willson himself and offers a bespoke level of cover specifically designed for your vehicle, and has the following highlights:;- Unlimited Repairs up to the retail value of your car.;- Recoverywise Assistance is administered by The AA;- Free Rental Car in the event it is needed.;- Consequential Damage Covered.;;Warranty Options:;6 Months: Included;12 Months: GBP 125;24 Months: GBP 425;36 Months: GBP 745;;Finance Available

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8861
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    11/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    91602 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
  • Engine Model
    3.0 Discovery 4 HSE 11
