loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SD V6 HSE 2013

Get an Insurance Quote

Harlow £34,993 34993.00GBP

VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT, Hastingwood
Harlow, CM17 9JT, Essex
United Kingdom

£34,993
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Delighted To Offer This Stunning Discovery HSE, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Parking Aid - Rear, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, 7in Touch Screen, Timed Climate - 7 Days No Remote, Climate Control - Automatic, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Front Park Distance Control, USB Double and Touch Screen IPOD Connectivity, Audio System - Digital Radio, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel, Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Seat Trim - Premium Leather, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Message Centre, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, EON, RDS, PTY, TA, Auxiliary Input, USB Double and iPOD Connectivity, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated. 7 seats, NUMBER PLATE NOT INCLUDED. For full spec feel free to contact our sales team. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, Part Exchange welcome, Finance Available, Debit and Credit Cards taken

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7672
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    12/01/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    3.0 SD V6 HSE
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on