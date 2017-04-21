LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Accessories

Black, this car is stunning,AA report included and a 6 month warranty for you piece of mind, new mot,new suspension arms, side steps, keyless entry and many many more upgrades including harman kardon premium sound system,2 keys, this is a great car and a viewing is a must,dont miss out,, Upgrades - Premier Audio System - Harman/Kardon, Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, iPOD Connectivity Lead, keyless entry, 6 months warranty, 2 owners, Next MOT due 10/08/2018, Last serviced on 21/04/2017 at 85,000 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition New, Standard Features - Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Parking Aid - Rear, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, 7in Touch Screen, Timed Climate - 7 Days No Remote, Climate Control - Automatic, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Front Park Distance Control, USB Double & Touch Screen IPOD Connectivity, Audio System - Digital Radio, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel, Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Seat Trim - Premium Leather, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Message Centre, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, EON, RDS, PTY, TA, Auxiliary Input, USB Double and iPOD Connectivity, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated. 7 seats, just had 4 new expensive tyres fitted,we are AA approved and also have over 100 5 star autotrader reviews so you know you are buying from a dealer you can trust...., open 7 days,with friendly family service, 21,500