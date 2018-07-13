LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Accessories

Blue, 2 KEYS - CAR FINANCE SPECIALISTS, 3 owners, Next MOT due 13/07/2018, Service history, Black Full leather interior, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Satellite Navigation, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Sunroof Electric, Cruise Control, Front Park Distance Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Voice Activated Controls, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (19in), Computer, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD), Rain Sensor, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Telephone Equipment, Upholstery Leather, Air conditioning, Airbags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Child locks & Isofix system, Electric door mirrors, Folding rear seats, Head Restraints, Immobiliser, Power steering, Remote central locking. 7 seats, SWALE CAR SHOP ARE THE LEADING CAR FINANCE EXPERTS IN KENT - WE TAKE PRIDE IN THE FACT THAT WE ARRANGE A VERY HIGH PERCENTAGE OF OUR CUSTOMERS CREDIT NEEDS - WE CAN ARRANGE FINANCE PACKAGES FOR CUSTOMERS WITH GOOD TO BADCREDIT - WE ARE LINKED TO SEVERAL OF THE UKS LEADING SUB PRIME LENDERS - IF ANY ONE CAN ARRANGE YOUR CREDIT AT THE BEST RATES POSSIBLE WE CAN - This car will have a multi point pre delivery inspection before delivery. We are only a 5 minute walk from Sittingbourne train station which has regular services to all the Medway towns and is just over 1 hour from London Victoria train station, 19,000 p/x welcome