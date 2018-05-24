LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SD V6 HSE 5dr Auto

Accessories

Metallic Santorini Black, ''AWESOME IN BLACK WITH GREAT SPEC TO INCLUDE, 3 x Glass Sunroofs, Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera, DVD Player, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, DAB Radio, Cool Box, Harman Kardon, Premium Black Leather, Heated Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Privacy Glass, 7 Seats, Cruise, 19 Inch Wheels, Xenons'', 6 months warranty, Next MOT due 24/05/2018, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, FINANCE AVAILABLE, 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, NO HIDDEN FEES, FULLY PREPARED & READY DRIVE AWAY, PREPARED & PRESENTED TO A VERY HIGH STANDARD, 1 Former Keeper, Land Rover Service History, Land Rover Serviced At 18 30 46 & 59k Independent At 70k, 3 x Glass Sunroofs, Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera, DVD Player, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, DAB Radio, Cool Box In Front Armrest, Harman Kardon Audio System, Premium Black Leather Upholstery, Electric Heated Memory Seats With Lumbar Support, Heated Rear Seats, Sun Protection Privacy Glass, 7 Seats, Cruise Control, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Steering Columm, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Radio Cd Player With Auxiliary Input, Extended Leather Trimmed Dashboard & Door Cards, Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel With Paddle Shift, Onboard Computer, Air Suspension, Terrain Control, Hill Descent, Polished Aluminium Cappings, Piano Black Cappings, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Screen, Front Armrest, Electric Windows, Load Cover Parcel Shelf, Power Steering, Remote Locking, 2 Sets Of Keys, ***INCLUDED IN THIS PRICE, A 6 MONTH WARRANTY WITH BREAKDOWN, LONG MOT, SERVICE IF DUE, FULL VALET, HPI CHECK, FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION, NO ADMIN FEES***, 6 MONTH AUTOGUARD PLATINUM WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH AXA BREAKDOWN COVER, ALL VEHICLES PRESENTED INDOORS, FULL DEALER FACILITIES, CLOSED ON SUNDAYS, OPTIONAL Benefit of a 24 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY WITH MAIN DEALER LABOUR RATES & BREAKDOWN, Charged at an additional rate of 699, GAP INSURANCE AVAILABLE, AA CAR DEALER, FREE AA HISTORY CHECK, FREE 12 MONTHS AA BREAKDOWN COVER. 7 seats, 23,690