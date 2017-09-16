LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SD V6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £36,950 36950.00GBP
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Metallic Mariana Black, CALL 01245 351234, BLACK, 2 owners, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 7 seats, SAT NAV, REAR DVD, SUNROOF, Enhanced Touch Screen, 7 Seats, Land Rover Rear Entertainment, 20'' Landmark Alloys, Duo Tone Heated Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Piano Black Wood, Privacy Glass, Meridian Surround Sound System, Contrast Stitching, Adaptive Xenon Lights, Ambience Lighting, Phone, Park Heating, Dynamic Headlamp Leveling, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Premium Exterior Upgrade Pack, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Convenience Pack, Bright Pack, Reverse Camera, Traffic Message Channel, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Digital TV, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, DAB Radio, Voice Control, Cruise Control, Electro Chromatic Power Fold Mirrors, Rain Sensor, Park Distance Control, 27k Miles, Mariana Black Metallic with Almond Premium Leather, 36,950
