LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SD V6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto

Derby £23,979 23979.00GBP
Premier Car Supermarket Ltd
Derby, DE656GY, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 93500 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red
In Firenze Red with Ivory Leather Trim, Stunning looking Discovery 4 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury, In Firenze Red with Ivory Leather Trim, sat nav, Rear TV entertainment system with cordless headphones, 7 seats, Panoramic Sunroof, 20'' Alloys, side steps, parking sensors, only 1 owner with service history, 1 owner, Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Navigation - Premium, Off Road Navigation, Sunroof Electric Tilt/Slide Fr.Glass/Fixed Glass, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, Timed Climate - 7 Days/Park Heat/No Remote Contr., Climate Control - Automatic, Voice Control - Say What You See, Digital Radio (DAB), Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, 7in Touch Screen, Seat Trim - Premium Leather, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Alloy Wheels-20in 5 Sp.Gloss Black 255/50 AT/Y R.T, Hill Start Assist (HSA), 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Windscreen Heated, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, EON, RDS, PTY, TA, Auxiliary Input, USB Double and iPOD Connectivity, Message Centre, Privacy Glass to Rear of B Post, Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity. 7 seats, Secure any car with a 10.00 refundable holding deposit, 23,979 p/x welcome
