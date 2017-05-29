LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SD V6 HSE Luxury 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Chipping Ongar £41,950 41950.00GBP
Ongar Bridge Motor Company Ltd
Chipping Ongar, CM59DZ, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Luxury 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34103 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
Causeway Grey Metallic, 2 owners, 7 seats, 5 Year LR Service Pack from new, Ebony Windsor Leather, Grand Black veneers, Black Design pack : Black bonnet script, Black Discovery 4 tailgate script, Black door handles, Black mesh grille, Black fender vents, Black mirror caps, Full length black roof rails, 20'' 5 Spoke Black Alloy Wheel, Extended Leather pack, Privacy glass, Reversing Camera, Auto Adaptive Xenon Signature headlamps with LED Signature, Air suspension, Terrain Response, Meridian Surround Sound Audio system, 17 Speakers, 825 watts, Hybrid Digital TV to front & rear screens, Rear Seat Entertainment system, Wireless headphones, 10 Disc CD Hard Drive, DVD Player, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Radio, Premium Navigation system with 4x4 interface, Voice activation, Front and rear parking sensors, Bluetooth phone system, Heated front & rear seats, 3 Position memory drivers seat, Electric seats, Electric lumbar and bolster adjustment, Electric adjustable heated multi function steering wheel with auto away, Cruise control, Timed climate control, Electric panoramic sunroof with blinds, Seven seats, Keyless entry and start, Heated windscreen, Headlamp wash, Auto wipers, Electrochromatic interior mirror, Powerfold mirrors with puddle lamps, illuminated vanity mirrors, Interior mood lighting, Side steps, Mud flaps, Intelligent stop / start, TPMS, Land Rover Warranty & Assistance until 28th February 2018, Open 7 days, Px Welcome, Competitive Finance & PCP's available 7.9% APR., 41,950
