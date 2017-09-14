loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto 360 Cameras

Melksham £20,995 20995.00GBP

Victoria Motors
Melksham, SN128DG, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

£20,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto 360 Cameras Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 107800 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

TEL 01225 705200, Nice Example of the Discovery,Just arrived Please phone for details Thanks.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17084
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    107800 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
