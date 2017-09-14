LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto 360 Cameras

Melksham £20,995 20995.00GBP
Victoria Motors
Melksham, SN128DG, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto 360 Cameras Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 107800 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver
TEL 01225 705200, Nice Example of the Discovery,Just arrived Please phone for details Thanks.
