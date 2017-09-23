LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto

Chigwell £21,995 21995.00GBP
Daytona Prestige Limited
Chigwell, RM41NR, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 79000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
Full service history,side steps, privacy....fully loaded! first to see will buy, Full service history, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Parking Aid - Rear, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, 7in Touch Screen, Timed Climate - 7 Days No Remote, Climate Control - Automatic, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Front Park Distance Control, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel, Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Seat Trim - Premium Leather, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Message Centre, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, EON, RDS, PTY, TA, Auxiliary Input, USB Double and iPOD Connectivity, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated, Audio System - Digital Radio. 7 seats, Grey,
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...