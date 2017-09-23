loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Chigwell £21,995 21995.00GBP

Daytona Prestige Limited
Chigwell, RM41NR, Essex
United Kingdom

£21,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 79000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Full service history,side steps, privacy....fully loaded! first to see will buy, Full service history, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Parking Aid - Rear, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, 7in Touch Screen, Timed Climate - 7 Days No Remote, Climate Control - Automatic, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Front Park Distance Control, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel, Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Seat Trim - Premium Leather, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Message Centre, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, EON, RDS, PTY, TA, Auxiliary Input, USB Double and iPOD Connectivity, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated, Audio System - Digital Radio. 7 seats, Grey,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24305
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    79000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on