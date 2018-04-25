LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto

Nantwich £24,395 24395.00GBP
Nigel Dalley Car Sales
Nantwich, CW56PQ, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 76549 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
6 MONTHS NATIONWIDE WARRANTY, PX WELCOME, **ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATE FINANCE**.....Only 76549 Miles with FSH, Stunning in Santorini Black with factory tinted windows, this is the HSE model so benefits from the usual refinements including full black leather interior, heated Seats, Satellite Navigation, Harman Kardon 11 Speaker Sound System, Ipod Mp3 Connectivity, Glass Roof...... Full Spec - Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Premier Audio System - Harman/Kardon, New 19 Inch 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel, Roof Rails - Extended In Black Finish 2, Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy, Automatic High Beam Assist, Next MOT due 25/04/2018, Standard Features - Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Parking Aid - Rear, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, 7in Touch Screen, Timed Climate - 7 Days No Remote, Climate Control - Automatic, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Front Park Distance Control, USB Double & Touch Screen IPOD Connectivity, Audio System - Digital Radio, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel, Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Seat Trim - Premium Leather, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Message Centre, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, EON, RDS, PTY, TA, Auxiliary Input, USB Double and iPOD Connectivity, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated. 7 seats, Black..............PX welcome, All vehicles come complete with a 6 Months Nationwide Warranty, Credit and debit cards accepted (fees apply) We are a family run business specialising in only the best vehicles cherry picked by ourselves, open 7 days by appointment only. Hassle free approach
