LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto

West London £31,490 31490.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover West London
West London, W30SL, London
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32733 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Front park distance control,Power assisted steering,Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen,Push button starter,Rear park distance control,Rear view camera,Trip computer,DAB Digital radio,iPod connection,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,'Global' closing of front/rear windows,Body colour bumpers,Body colour rear applique panel,Body coloured wheel arches,Electric front sunroof and fixed rear glass,Electric heated + adjustable door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Heated windscreen + washer jets,Oberon finish door handles,Power foldback door mirrors,Tailgate wash/wipe,Titan finish two bar grille,3rd cupholder in row 1,Accessory socket in rear,Automatic climate control,Complex 35/30/35 2nd row seat,Cup holders,Electric height/reach adjustable steering column,Heated seats front and rear,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Interior mood lighting,Isofix,Leather steering wheel,Loadspace cover,Luggage net,Parking heater,Split fold rear seat (65/35),Third row map lights,Bright pack - Discovery,Windsor leather pack - Discovery,Anti-lock Brake System + Electronic Brakeforce Distribution + Emergency Brake Assit,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Curtain airbags,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front and rear head airbags,Gradient acceleration control,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Roll stability control,Seatbelt warning,Electric steering column lock,Engine immobiliser,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Remote locking,Volumetric anti theft alarm,Active roll mitigation,Diesel particulate filter,Electronic air suspension/variable ride height,Terrain Response,Noble plate finish
