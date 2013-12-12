Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE Auto, 19 Inch 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Alpine Sunroofs, Reversing Camera, Heated Electric Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless, Harmon Kardon, Stunning

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer for sale this beautifully presented Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SDV6 HSE. Finished in Santorini Black Metallic with complimenting Full Black Leather Upholstery and finished with Satin Walnut Wood Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include 19" 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Alpine Sunroofs, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Steering Column, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless Entry and Start, DAB Radio with iPod Connection, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Heated Screen, Headlamp Wash, Privacy Glass, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Rubber Floor Mats plus much more. This Stunning example also benefits from a Full Land Rover service history completed by Land Rover Northants on 12/12/13 at 12837 Miles, Land Rover Battersea on 12/02/15 at 18093 Miles, 18/05/16 at 21561 Miles and will be serviced by ourselves prior to delivery. Su