Land Rover Discovery 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE Auto, 19 Inch 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Alpine Sunroofs, Reversing Camera, Heated Electric Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless, Harmon Kardon, Stunning

Sheffield £29,900 29900.00GBP
Sheffield,
South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer for sale this beautifully presented Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SDV6 HSE. Finished in Santorini Black Metallic with complimenting Full Black Leather Upholstery and finished with Satin Walnut Wood Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include 19" 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Alpine Sunroofs, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Steering Column, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless Entry and Start, DAB Radio with iPod Connection, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Heated Screen, Headlamp Wash, Privacy Glass, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Rubber Floor Mats plus much more. This Stunning example also benefits from a Full Land Rover service history completed by Land Rover Northants on 12/12/13 at 12837 Miles, Land Rover Battersea on 12/02/15 at 18093 Miles, 18/05/16 at 21561 Miles and will be serviced by ourselves prior to delivery. Su
land-rover discovery 3000cc sdv6 255 hse automatic 19 inch 7 spoke alloy-wheels sat-nav bluetooth alpine sunroofs reversing camera heated electric-seats rear seat keyless harmon-kardon black black-leather cruise-control ipod leather metallic parking-sensor privacy-glass xenon 2012 hands-free mp3 black-interior british 4wd suv discovery-4 lr4 dark-interior
