LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 XS 5dr Auto Baltic Reversing Camera Blue With Beige Leather

Melksham £25,995 25995.00GBP
Victoria Motors
Melksham, SN128DG, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 XS 5dr Auto Baltic Reversing Camera Blue With Beige Leather Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53100 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
Bluetooth connection, Cruise control, Front parking sensor, Heated front seat, Navigation system, Park assist camera, Rear wiper, Rear parking sensor, Reverse parking aid, Service indicator, Steering wheel mounted controls, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Front fog lights, Climate control, Folding rear seats, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Rear headrests, Rear electric windows, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Metallic Paint, ABS, Drivers airbag, ESP, Passenger airbag, Isofix child seat anchor points, Traction control, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels
