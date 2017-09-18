loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 XS 5dr Auto Baltic Reversing Camera Blue With Beige Leather

Get an Insurance Quote

Melksham £25,995 25995.00GBP

Victoria Motors
Melksham, SN128DG, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

£25,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 XS 5dr Auto Baltic Reversing Camera Blue With Beige Leather Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53100 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Bluetooth connection, Cruise control, Front parking sensor, Heated front seat, Navigation system, Park assist camera, Rear wiper, Rear parking sensor, Reverse parking aid, Service indicator, Steering wheel mounted controls, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Front fog lights, Climate control, Folding rear seats, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Rear headrests, Rear electric windows, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Metallic Paint, ABS, Drivers airbag, ESP, Passenger airbag, Isofix child seat anchor points, Traction control, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22992
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    53100 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on