LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 XS 5dr Auto

Cardiff £29,981 29981.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£29,981
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 XS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29034 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Fixed Rear Panoramic Roof, Privacy Glass, Electric Sunroof, Air Suspension, Alloy Wheels 19", Rear Parking Camera, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps, Keyless Entry, Xenon Headlamps, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Gearbox, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Meridian Sound System, Power Fold Mirrors, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Electric Memory Seats, 7 Seats, Full Leather, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Terrain Response

  • Ad ID
    22578
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    29034 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
