LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SDV6 255 XS 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £32,995 32995.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Chelmsford
Chelmsford, CM25PX, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3.0 SDV6 255 XS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: SANTORINI BLACK
Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Front park distance control,Power assisted steering,Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen,Push button starter,Rear park distance control,Trip computer,CD autochanger,DAB Digital radio,iPod connection,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Global closing of frontrear windows,Body colour bumpers,Body colour rear applique panel,Body coloured wheel arches,Electric heated adjustable door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Heated windscreen washer jets,Oberon finish door handles,Power foldback door mirrors,Tailgate washwipe,Titan finish two bar grille,3rd cupholder in row 1,Accessory socket in rear,Automatic climate control,Complex 353035 2nd row seat,Cup holders,Heated front seats,Heightreach adjustable steering column,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Isofix,Leather steering wheel,Leather upholstery,Loadspace cover,Luggage net,Split fold rear seat 6535,Third row map lights,Bright pack Discovery,Antilock Brake System Electronic Brakeforce Distribution Emergency Brake Assit,CBC Cornering brake control,Curtain airbags,DriverFront Passenger airbags,DSCDynamic Stability Control,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front and rear head airbags,Gradient acceleration control,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Roll stability control,Seatbelt warning,Electric steering column lock,Engine immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Remote locking,Volumetric anti theft alarm,Active roll mitiga
